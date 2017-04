STANTONSBURG, N.C. (WNCT) – Parts of Highway 58 South near the Stantonsburg-Wilson border are closed due to high water levels from the Contentnea Creek.

The road closed around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

9 On Your Side has confirmed with Greene County Emergency Management and Greene County Sheriffs office that approximately 10 houses around the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Stay with 9 On Your Side as we work to get more information about the flooding as it becomes available.