North Carolina DMV to produce optional identification cards

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The state of North Carolina is about to begin production of its first optional licenses or identification cards.

NCDMV announced Wednesday that it will begin on May 1 with production of the state’s first REAL ID, which meets the security requirements of the federal REAL ID Act.

The agency said in a news release on Wednesday that frequent air travelers and visitors to military installations and federal facilities should consider applying for an N.C. REAL ID. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, the Transportation Security Administration and other agencies will require a REAL ID for commercial air travel and access to federal buildings, military installations and nuclear facilities.

Residents must visit a driver license office to apply for an N.C. REAL ID. They will cost the same as a standard driver license.