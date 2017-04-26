NCAA’s all-time receptions leader Zay Jones is set for NFL Draft

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – For East Carolina’s Zay Jones the wait is almost over.

Jones could hear his name called as early as Thursday night when the NFL hosts its 2017 draft in Philadelphia.

Zay is predicted to go anywhere from the late first round to the early third round. He says he has no idea what to expect.

“I think I’ve done everything I was asked to do,” said Jones at Saturday’s spring football game at East Carolina. “I feel good, but you just never know.”

The highest an ECU player has ever gone in the draft was 24th in the first round. That honor is shared by Chris Johnson, and Zay’s father, Robert Jones.

Zay would like nothing more than to beat his Dad this time. Robert says he wouldn’t mind seeing it either.

“It wouldn’t be bad,” Robert said as he smiled. “We’re just so proud of him and look forward to what the future holds.”

The Jones family will watch the draft together in Arizona, which is where Zay’s agent is located. Zay has said that ESPN plans to staff his viewing party.