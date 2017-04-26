Man shot in Greenville Wednesday afternoon

Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was shot in the leg in Greenville Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 3800 Block of Sterling Pointe Drive around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a disturbance.

While en route, officers got a second call for shots fired at the same location.

They located a man in his mid-twenties on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Greenville Fire-Rescue transported the victim to Vidant Medical Center for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Limited information has been provided to detectives at this time, therefore there is no suspect description.

Officers will be interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.

