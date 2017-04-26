Man hunt underway in Lenoir County

By Published: Updated:

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston police are posted on their Facebook Wednesday morning that a man hunt is under way for fugitive Ricky Ward.

Kinston police say he is armed and dangerous.

Ward is wanted for an attempted armed robbery in late March in Goldsboro.

If you have any information on his location, you are to contact 911 or crime stoppers.

Kinston Police says, “Due to the current incident on S. Queen St. in Kinston please travelers use King Street extension as means to cross the bridge and avoid S. Queen St.”

