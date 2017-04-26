Jacksonville students release butterflies in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, students at New Bridge Middle School in Jacksonville released 150 butterflies Wednesday, symbolizing hope for the child victims of the Holocaust.

Seventh-grade students had been studying the Holocaust as an interdisciplinary unit at the school.

“It’s important to remember so that we can prevent it from happening again,” said Boilor Metcalf, a seventh-grader at the school. “It’s such a terrible genocide that happened, and it shouldn’t happen again.”

Students also made art projects in honor of the week.

Artifacts from the state Holocaust Museum, including paintings by children in concentration camps, were on display for the students.

The butterfly release was originally scheduled for Monday, the day after Holocaust Remembrance Day, but weather caused it to be delayed until Wednesday.