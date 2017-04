JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students at New Bridge Middle School in Jacksonville released 150 butterflies Wednesday in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Seventh-grade students had been studying the Holocaust as an interdisciplinary unit at the school, and they had the opportunity release the butterflies on the football field.

The butterfly release was originally scheduled for Monday, the day after Holocaust Remembrance Day, but weather caused it to be delayed until Wednesday.