How to deal with data breaches and fraud

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – We continue our coverage on how to battle credit card fraud and data breaches.

In our area we have seen incidents where data has been stolen, leaving card users at risk.Here is what you should do if this ever happens to you.

The federal trade commission says incorporating daily habits to monitor your account can help you detect early fraud.

They also recommend only giving your information out to reputable businesses or businesses you’ve been to before.

One other tip is to notify your bank or credit card company before you travel.

9 on your side a chance to speak to some people in the community for their reaction on how it makes them feel knowing they have to put a card on file.

“Well I’m pretty sure it just makes them more scared because you have to have a card on file even though you have cash, which is kind of ridiculous,” says Timothy Womble, a student at ECU. “But people just need to understand that they take their cards for security not to steal your information to give it out.”

Some other people we spoke to say they stay away from credit and debit cards and only use pre-paid cards for these types of purchases.