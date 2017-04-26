Greenville Mayor requesting help from residents to prevent flooding

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas says city officials are watching the Tar River as waterways are expected to top major flood stage as a result of days of heavy rain.

Several local agencies are working together, maintaining ongoing contact with officials from North Carolina Emergency Management and the National Weather Service. Thomas said, “it’s hard to believe that we’re having this same conversation after what we experienced last fall.”

The recent flooding around Eastern North Carolina comes only seven months after Hurricane Matthew hit back in October 2016. Mayor Thomas says while the city has recovered, this time around anything is possible. For now, he’s asking residents to be vigilant and help the city by clearing debris from sewers and drainage ditches around your home to help the flow of water. Thomas said, “look out for your neighbors if you see a drain with debris, trash go and remove that now before the storm and remove it to help the water flow.”

No matter where you live, contact your local Public Works department to find out how to report drainage problems or to get information on how to report debris in sewers near your home.