Greenville Mayor requesting help from residents to prevent flooding

By Published:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas says city officials are watching the Tar River as waterways are expected to top major flood stage as a result of days of heavy rain.

Several local agencies are working together, maintaining ongoing contact with officials from North Carolina Emergency Management and the National Weather Service. Thomas said, “it’s hard to believe that we’re having this same conversation after what we experienced last fall.”

The recent flooding around Eastern North Carolina comes only seven months after Hurricane Matthew hit back in October 2016. Mayor Thomas says while the city has recovered, this time around anything is possible. For now, he’s asking residents to be vigilant and help the city by clearing debris from sewers and drainage ditches around your home to help the flow of water. Thomas said, “look out for your neighbors if you see a drain with debris, trash go and remove that now before the storm and remove it to help the water flow.”

No matter where you live, contact your local Public Works department to find out how to report drainage problems or to get information on how to report debris in sewers near your home.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s