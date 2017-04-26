Jacksonville man shot to death, four arrested in armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man was shot to death in a robbery at Carolina Place Apartments in Jacksonville Tuesday night, police said.

Officers with Jacksonville police responded to Delaney Drive at 7:41 p.m. where they found Stacey Ross Jr., 20, had been shot and was laying the apartment complex parking lot.

Ross suffered multiple gunshot wounds and after being taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Jacksonville police said Ross was shot during an attempted home invasion and robbery.

During the night, investigators took four suspects into custody without incident in connection with the home invasion. They are Joshua Ray Cordts, 18; Sean Douglas Padgett, 18; Steven Lamar Lewis, 18; and Haleigh Marie Noling, 17.

“This was not a random incident. The resident and one of the subjects knew each other,” said Captain Ashley Weaver, supervisor of JPD Investigative Services Division. “We appreciate the assistance of the public in calling in information that assisted police in locating and identifying the four subjects who fled the scene.”

All four have been charged with attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Thus far, none have been charged with the shooting of Ross.

“We are conferring with the District Attorney’s Office with regard to any additional charges,” said Weaver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective at 910-938-6420 or dgallardo@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information deemed to be of value or assistance to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text a Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

