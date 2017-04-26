Four arrested in Greenville armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four men have been arrested in the armed robbery of a person in Greenville.

Tuesday, at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Verdant Drive

The person told police four suspects forced him to the ground and robbed him at gunpoint. The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s cellphone, police said.

A short time later, officers located a vehicle matching the suspects’ vehicle description near the intersection of White Hollow Drive and Fox Berry Lane. A handgun and the victim’s stolen cell phone were recovered from the car.

32-year-old Zarkyevion Barrett of Greenville, 22-year-old Jakeem Koonce of Greenville, 26-year-old Robert Outlaw II of Kinston, and 27-year-old Hia’keem Rice of Greenville were all taken into custody.

All four suspects were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy. Rice was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and various felony drug charges. Rice received a $300,000 secured bond while the other three suspects received $250,000 secured bonds.