First Alert Forecast: Drier weather returns; watching area river levels

SUMMARY: We continue to monitor area rivers as water levels rise due to excessive rain earlier this week. Many waterways will not crest until the weekend, and flooding could occur. The Tar river in Greenville could see major flooding by Friday and into the weekend.Drier weather will return, with a heat wave expected. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies takes us through the early morning with gradual blue skies throughout the morning. Winds are light and temperatures are in the 50s & 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s inland and 70s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Quiet tonight with some areas of patchy fog possible and lows in the 60s.

LATE WEEK: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs near 90.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast