First Alert Forecast: Drier weather returns; watching area river levels

SUMMARY: We continue to monitor area rivers as water levels rise due to excessive rain earlier this week. Many waterways will not crest until the weekend, and flooding could occur. The Tar river in Greenville could see major flooding by Friday and into the weekend.Drier weather will return, with a heat wave expected. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy skies takes us through the early morning with gradual blue skies throughout the morning. Winds are light and temperatures are in the 50s & 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 80’s inland and 70s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Quiet tonight with some areas of patchy fog possible and lows in the 60s.

LATE WEEK:  Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs near 90.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
74° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
66° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
72° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
71° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
71° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
70° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
70° F
precip:
20%
5am
Fri
70° F
precip:
20%
