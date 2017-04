KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Kinston had a discharge of an estimated 180,000 of untreated sewage from a manhole located in a vegetated area at the intersection of Springhill and South Heritage streets Tuesday, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

The sewage was discharged across open ground and into a storm inlet, eventually flowing to the Neuse River.

Excess flow from heavy rain Monday and Tuesday caused the discharge, the city said.