New Info: pictures released of suspects in Domino’s armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Police are investigating a Tuesday night armed robbery on an employee at Domino’s pizza on Charles Blvd.

Officers responded to the business at 10:45. The victim told police he was returning to work after a delivery when he was approached by several black males.

Police says the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded the driver’s money, stealing the victim’s wallet.

Suspects fled Domino’s in a westerly direction across Charles Blvd. and away from campus. The delivery driver was not injured.

Officers checked nearby businesses’ surveillance cameras, and were able to locate these images from a a nearby Harris Teeter. They were seen in the grocery store just prior to the robbery.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on several strong leads. Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.