GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina continues its volunteer week, and one way to give is by donating to families in need.

April 26 is the American Red Cross’ giving day — a nationwide 24-hour drive.

The Red Cross responds to multiple disasters every day to help families move forward.

In the East, volunteers respond to an average of five fires every day to provide immediate assistance.

If you’d like to help, you can donate here.