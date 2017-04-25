Greenville nightclub 519 shot at multiple times during closed business hours

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Greenville Police are looking for those responsible for firing gun shots into an uptown nightclub early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Club 519 on Cotanche Street around 5:45, and found the building struck multiple times. It was the only business in the area hit by bullets.

The nightclub was closed at the time, and no one was inside.

Greenville Police told WNCT the investigation is still in the early stages, however it did locate a possible suspect vehicle. Officers are working to determine any involvement in the crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.