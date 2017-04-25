Pirates non-conference schedule ranked toughest in America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to the USA Today, the East Carolina football team has the toughest non-conference schedule in the country coming up in 2017.

The Pirates open the season with defending FCS National Champions, the James Madison Dukes on Sept. 2. The following week ECU travels to West Virginia on Sept 9. The Virginia Tech Hokies make the trip to Greenville on Sept. 16 followed by BYU making the cross country trip on Oct. 21.

In the article, writer Paul Myerberg says “There’s no time to breathe for ECU. James Madison is the defending national champions in the Football Championship Subdivision. West Virginia is a lock for eight or more wins. Virginia Tech will be tough to unseat, even if at home. And BYU isn’t a good matchup for the Pirates.”

Myerberg ranks USC with the second toughest schedule in the country as they take on the likes of Western Michigan, Texas and Notre Dame in 2017.

ECU is the only team in the American listed in the top 10.

