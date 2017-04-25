Opioid Roundtable in Jacksonville connects to Military Child Month

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local leaders in the community and law enforcement came together for an Opioid Roundtable on Tuesday.

Mayor Sammy Phillips, State Attorney Josh Stein, Chief Michael Yaniero and others were on hand for the event at the Jacksonville Center for Public Safety.

“I’m very concerned about the impact of opioids on military families,” said Mayor Sammy Phillips. “We’ve seen the effects of those who are returning from combat, the effects of military life on families and all the other stresses for military children and their parents.”

With April the Month of the Military Child, the roundtable zeroed in on the effects on military and civilian families

“This combined with the rapid and wide availability of synthetic opioids in our community has caused a special threat to our community,” said Jacksonville Police Chief Michael Yaniero. “We need the community’s help, the help from the state and from others as this cannot be solved by law enforcement alone.”

Stein has crisscrossed the state for several roundtables on the subject.

“Learning from military leaders, local community leaders, including law enforcement, public health experts, healthcare providers and the people who have experienced addiction first hand, is critically important,” said Attorney General Stein. “The opioid epidemic is tearing families apart. I’m particularly concerned about the impact the opioid crisis has had on children in both military and civilian families. I look forward to hearing about what Jacksonville leaders are doing to address the crisis.”

