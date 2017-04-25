Lowe’s $50 Mother’s Day coupon is a scam

CBS Boston Published:

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (CBS) – Sorry, moms. What may look like a Mother’s Day gift from Lowe’s this year is too good to be true.

Facebook users have been circulating a post that claims to offer $50 off your next purchase at Lowe’s “to celebrate Mother’s Day.” The link takes coupon seekers to a survey that is really a phishing scam.

lowes coupon scam Lowes $50 Mothers Day Coupon Is A Scam

The fake Lowe’s coupon (Screengrab via Facebook)

Lowe’s has responded to questions on its Facebook page about the fake offer, saying:

“Please be careful. These offers are a phishing scam to gather information and are not affiliated with Lowe’s in any way.”

Coupon scams on Facebook are nothing new. Last fall, Stop & Shop warned customers that an alleged $75 coupon that also took people to a suspicious online website was also fraudulent.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s