Lowe’s $50 Mother’s Day coupon is a scam

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (CBS) – Sorry, moms. What may look like a Mother’s Day gift from Lowe’s this year is too good to be true.

Facebook users have been circulating a post that claims to offer $50 off your next purchase at Lowe’s “to celebrate Mother’s Day.” The link takes coupon seekers to a survey that is really a phishing scam.

Lowe’s has responded to questions on its Facebook page about the fake offer, saying:

“Please be careful. These offers are a phishing scam to gather information and are not affiliated with Lowe’s in any way.”

Coupon scams on Facebook are nothing new. Last fall, Stop & Shop warned customers that an alleged $75 coupon that also took people to a suspicious online website was also fraudulent.