Lakeforest Elementary School students deliver supplies to Princeville

GREENVILLE, NC (WCNT)- A bus full of supplies is what Pitt County’s Lakeforest Elementary school delivered to its neighbors up north in Princeville. The Edgecombe County school was destroyed thanks to Hurricane Matthew. Lakeforest students donated over 300 books to the students in need.
