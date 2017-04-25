Inmate captured within 4 minutes after escape attempt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in North Carolina is investigating after an inmate made an escape attempt at the county jail.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2pZi3Zd ) that 38-year-old Darryl Young gained access to an unsecured maintenance office Sunday night that provided access to other floors, allowing him to escape from his section of the jail.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that officials immediately locked down the facility and conducted a roll call when an officer found the cell empty.

Officers apprehended Young four minutes after the facility’s emergency plan was initiated.

Young was being held on charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and breaking and entering to terrorize. He now faces an additional misdemeanor charge for the escape. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

