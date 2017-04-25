Flash flooding reported across much of eastern Carolina; few power outages

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Rain continues to fall across the east, adding up to several inches in some areas.

On south Pitt Street next to the library, there’s about 4-5 inches of rainwater which has resulted in flash flooding.

A flash flood warning was just issued for Pitt County until 7:45 this morning. That’s true across much of eastern Carolina. Get the latest warnings here.

WNCT’s Connor Kick said there is a lot of water along Highway 11. In several instances, he hydroplaned going 15 mph under the speed limit. Get the latest road closures here.

If you have to drive this morning, take it slow and never drive across flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.

Power outages are minimal this Tuesday morning; Dominion is reporting an outage in Bertie County and one in Martin County. For more outage reports, see the links below:

