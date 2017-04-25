Forecast: Continued rain today could produce minor to moderate flooding

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect through early this morning. A strong low pressure system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps a few isolated severe thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms. Rain totals could exceed 2-3 inches, with a few isolated locations receiving over 4 inches. Winds are breezy, with occasional gusts over 40 mph at the coast. There are some areas of fog and temperatures are in the 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Low pressure system continues to provide heavy rain and gusty winds for the morning and early afternoon. The system should depart during the evening. Highs in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a spot shower takes us through the overnight. Temperatures should stay warm, in the upper 50s to mid 60s coastal. Winds will be light for the most part.

WEDNESDAY:  Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
61° F
precip:
40%
7am
Tue
61° F
precip:
40%
8am
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
67° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
70° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
63° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
62° F
precip:
20%
2am
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
60° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
59° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
59° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
59° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
66° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
