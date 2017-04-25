Forecast: Continued rain today could produce minor to moderate flooding

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect through early this morning. A strong low pressure system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps a few isolated severe thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms. Rain totals could exceed 2-3 inches, with a few isolated locations receiving over 4 inches. Winds are breezy, with occasional gusts over 40 mph at the coast. There are some areas of fog and temperatures are in the 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Low pressure system continues to provide heavy rain and gusty winds for the morning and early afternoon. The system should depart during the evening. Highs in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a spot shower takes us through the overnight. Temperatures should stay warm, in the upper 50s to mid 60s coastal. Winds will be light for the most part.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

