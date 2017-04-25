FFA chapter helps clean up community in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly seven months after Hurricane Matthew, more Kinston areas are reopening, in part thanks to North Lenoir High School’s FFA chapter.

Students created picnic tables for Kinston’s Neuseway Nature Park.

The park was completely under water during the hurricane.

The chapter also helped rebuild a walking trail around Harriet’s Chapel, which is nearly complete.

Senior Neena Cruzblack said she jumped on board as soon as her advisor mentioned the projects.

“Community work is very important to me and seeing what Hurricane Matthew did to Lenoir County, it made me very upset because I know how the community is to a lot of people,” said Cruzblack. So I wanted to find a way to give back.”

Bayer Crop Science donated money to the chapter to help fund the projects.