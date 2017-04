GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police say one person is dead after an accident on Greenville Boulevard Tuesday night. Investigators say the car collided with the back of a small passenger bus. The driver of the car died on the scene.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. No one on the bus was injured. Police have not identified the victim and is now working to notify the family. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.