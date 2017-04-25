Evans Street project set to move forward

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville City Council approved a new plan proposed by the NCDOT to widen Evans Street in Pitt County after the project hit a speed bump last month, and the DOT put it on hold.

Community members are glad at compromise could be reached, especially due to the traffic issues on the street.

“Certain times of the day, it’s an absolute nightmare,” said Tony Parker, a community member and advocate for the project.

Mary Snow Hill lives on Evans Street, and she acknowledges it is a problem.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that would disagree with that,” said Snow Hill.

The project has changed quite a bit since the DOT put it on hold in February.

“The original project had lane widths and median widths that went out a little bit wide,” said Bill Kincannon, NCDOT engineer. “We were able to bring in the lane widths, reduce the size of median, and provide bike lanes and fit them all pretty much inside the corridor to an acceptable level.”

NCDOT has talked with officials and homeowners about their issues, listened and came up with a new plan that makes everyone happy.

“I’m thankful that the Department of Transportation was willing to sit down and meet with us,” said Snow Hill.

Snow Hill didn’t want anything to happen to her neighborhood but is now on board with the new plans, and Parker, an advocate for the project, is glad things can move forward.

“Our whole community developed this,” said Parker. “It wasn’t just one group against the other group, we sat down, and we talked, and we had it happen, and we got the best situation that we could.”

Due to the council’s approval, the DOT will continue to write up the plans for the major project.

The final result will include more lanes, sidewalks and a bike lane.

The design should be done in the next few months. Construction won’t start until 2021.