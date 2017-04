GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Police are investigating a Tuesday night robbery at Domino’s pizza on Charles Blvd.

It happened around 11 p.m.

Police describe the suspects as three black males wearing hoodies.

They say one male was described as wearing a green hoodie.

Suspects fled Domino’s in a westerly direction across Charles Blvd. and away from campus.

No injuries occurred.

Officers are currently canvassing the area.