Charges pending in Greenville 3 car accident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Charges are pending after an accident on Evans Street in Greenville.

It happened around 12:35 Tuesday afternoon.

Officers told WNCT’s Connor Kick that a driver took her eyes off the road and rear-ended the car in front of her which caused that car to rear-end another. Three people were involved in the accident. One was evaluated at the scene, the other two were okay.

It’s unknown, at this time, what caused the driver to become distracted.

Stay with 9 On Your Side for more details.

