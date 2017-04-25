13-year-old arrested in connection with 2 sexual assaults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 13-year-boy has been arrested in connection with the sexual assaults of a 17-year-old girl and 24-year-old woman in separate attacks in January.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2q0qfLS) that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Melanie Peacock says a DNA match from a suspect in a robbery case helped identify the suspect in the assaults. The teen was arrested Friday.

The 17-year-old victim told police the suspect threw her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her while she was doing laundry in an apartment complex. Nearly two weeks later, Peacock says the 24-year-old woman was “brutally attacked” and forcibly fondled.

She says the victims didn’t know the assailant. It’s unclear if the suspect has a lawyer.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com