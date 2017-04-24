The Latest: Rains cause problems across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on storms in North Carolina (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Two days of continuous rain is creating problems across North Carolina.

Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation are warning motorists to be wary of pooling water on roadways as rain kept falling on Monday.

In Raleigh, a section of Glenwood Avenue between Brier Creek Parkway and T.W. Alexander Drive was closed Monday night due to flooding from heavy rain. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and not drive around barricades.

Media outlets in Charlotte reported a boat landing was under water, and rising waters in a creek left residents at a campground trapped in their recreational vehicles.

A combination of wind and soggy ground toppled trees in Winston-Salem, snapping power lines and causing property damage.

___

4:30 p.m.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service say the impact from heavy rains that have doused the state could linger well after the storms have cleared out.

A briefing from the weather service office in Raleigh on Monday said periods of heavy rain are expected in the central part of the state through Tuesday morning.

The impact from the rain would include minor to moderate flooding along rivers. Also, there is a chance of minor river, stream and creek flooding through the work week.

It’s expected that excessive rain will fall on southeastern North Carolina through Tuesday, with a slight chance of heavy rains for the southern coastal plain and eastern and central piedmont. The chances for heavy rain are less along the northern Outer Banks, the northern tier of counties and toward the mountains.

___

3:10 p.m.

North Carolina residents who had their electricity affected by storms crossing the state are getting their power restored.

At the height of the outages on Monday, Duke Energy reported more than 59,000 people were without power. But mid-afternoon, the number had dwindled to just under 5,000.

Most of North Carolina under a flood watch until Monday night. Some portions were predicted to remain under a flood watch until early Tuesday.

A flash flood watch was in effect for much of the eastern third of North Carolina. Some locations were forecast to get up to 7 inches of rain. A flood watch is in effect for northwest North Carolina through Monday night.

___

7:15 a.m.

Storms moving across North Carolina have left thousands of customers without electricity.

The storms dumped up to 4 inches of rain in the Charlotte area. Up to 6 inches could fall in parts of central North Carolina.

Duke Energy reported more than 59,000 customers without electricity Monday. More than 48,000 of those customers were in Charlotte. Other significant outages were reported in neighboring Cabarrus County and in the Winston-Salem area.

Flood warnings were in effect in some parts of the state, with river flood warnings in effect through Thursday.

High surf advisories were in effect on the Outer Banks.