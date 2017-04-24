Surf City police start iniative to catch crooks on camera

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Surf City Police Department is launching a “More Eyes to Deter Crime” community policing program encouraging residents and business owners with external surveillance cameras to register their cameras with the Surf City Police Department.

The registration of surveillance camera systems can deter crime and assist in overall crime prevention, the Surf City Police Department said in a news release.

Surf City police said business owners and residents who operate surveillance systems at their businesses or homes may not be aware their system may have captured video that could help solve the crime.

The program is meant to aid police in identifying nearby video surveillance locations that might have critical video evidence.

Registration is voluntary and video surveillance systems are not monitored or controlled by the Surf City Police Department.

Community members that are interested in registering surveillance cameras in the program will receive a sticker to be prominently displayed that the property is under constant surveillance and is in partnership with the Surf City Police Department.

Persons wishing to register for the “More Eyes to Deter Crime” program can register online, or submit a completed registration form at the Surf City Police Department.

Registration can be canceled at any time.