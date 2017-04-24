Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson teen

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a Silver Alert for a missing endangered teen.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 14-year-old Tyrese Grant. It’s believed that he’s suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Grant is about 5’7″, 142 pounds, has short black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and red tennis shoes at 304 Fairview Avenue SW in Wilson. He might be headed north to Christmas Street.

Anyone with information about Tyrese Grant should call the Wilson Police Dept at 252 399 2223.

