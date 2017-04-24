Sacked: Outer Banks plastic bag ban would go in Senate bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 2009 law prohibiting Outer Banks retailers from providing plastic bags to customers would be repealed in a wide-ranging environmental measure that’s gone through the state Senate.

The bill approved Monday night on a mostly party-line vote favoring Republicans would do away with the program, which supporters say keeps beaches clean and protects wildlife.

Grocery stores and retailers along the barrier islands of Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties are required to offer recycled paper bags or incentives for customers bringing reusable bags.

Bill co-sponsor Sen. Bill Cook of Chocowinity called the ban a feel-good idea that’s cost retailers plenty of money.

Democrats blasted the measure, which also would prevent local governments from getting permission to widen vegetative buffers for rivers and streams beyond state and federal law requirements.