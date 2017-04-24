Pitt Co. Council on Aging needs volunteers; programs at risk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Council on Aging is asking for help after a dip in volunteers has jeopardized some of their programs.

Pitt County Council on Aging’s director Rich Zeck says “volunteers are the crucial part of the equation,” and the numbers are low.

Rosie Grinder is one of those volunteers, but she can’t do it alone.

“We need volunteers desperately,” said Grinder.

Grinder cooks, hangs out and delivers Meals on Wheels.

If no one steps up to help at the center, some programs could be at risk

“Without volunteers, we cannot deliver meals to the neediest people in our community,” said Zeck.

Zeck said the center isn’t asking for much.

“All we’re asking for people is one day, one hour, one time a month,” said Zeck.

Plus, Zeck says, volunteering can be its own reward.

“You can see before your own eyes what your volunteering actually is doing to another human being,” Zeck said.

There are more than 100 people on Pitt County Meals on Wheels waiting list.

If you would like to help, contact the Pitt County Council on Aging at their website or call them at 252-752-1717.