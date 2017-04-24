Onslow County Schools discuss 2017-18 budget

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools’ Board of Education held a special meeting/budget workshop Monday morning.

The biggest challenge for the school system is the K-3 class size legislation. The county’s proposed budget is built around HB13’s passage. Without it, the county would have to consider an additional $5 million to $7 million dollar cost.

“Not knowing what the state is going to do with class size restrictions, we had to adopt the budget on some measure,” Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hollamon said. “We based this budget on the House Bill 13 level of class size restrictions. If that doesn’t come into place, we will have to adjust our budget accordingly.”

Officials have $57.1 million of funding available, and already cut $8.5 million worth of expansion requests to stay within budget.

The system is dealing with increased costs set by the state.

“We are forced to address certain increase costs that are mandated by the state such as salary increases, benefit cost increases, and then we will look at the other programmatic changes that we can make within the available funds,” Hollamon said.

The school system is also looking at capital costs which include adding increased security at schools like automated door lock systems and AI phone/door entry systems.

The budget must be approved by May 2 and will go into place July 1.

The board also approved applications to add low-performing schools into the Restart Program, which would allow the schools to function in the same manner as charter schools.

“One of the things that Restart schools can benefit from is the ability to control school calendars, the length of school days, and licensure,” Dr. Beth Folger, deputy superintendent, said. “Another benefit is that the people closest to the students–the parents, the principles, the teachers and the community–those people who know what’s best for students are making the decisions instead of policymakers so they can meet the needs of the students.”

Restart schools remain under the control of the local board of education and employees assigned to the school are employees of the LEA.

Educators say the program will provide greater flexibility for the schools and allow them to increase overall achievement.

The NC Board of Education will vote on the request at one of its next upcoming meetings. If approved, the program will be implemented at the start of the 2017-2018 school year.