Marines deployed to Afghanistan from Camp Lejuene; Mattis addresses media from Kabul

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Military.com is reporting 300 Marines stationed at Camp Lejuene were quietly deployed to Afghanistan last week, shortly after a bomb was dropped on an ISIS stronghold there. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Army General John Nicholson briefed the press from Kabul Monday on the mission.

“We’re sending a very clear message ISIS,” says General Nicholson. “Not only to ISIS here in Afghanistan but also ISIS Main that if they come here to Afghanistan, they will be destroyed and keeping with the Secretary’s intent, they will be annihilated. This continuing pressure that we’re putting on ISIS is achieving that effect and we’re going to keep it up.”

Mattis and Nicholson say terrorist forces are attacking civilians in the country. Secretary Mattis says the United States is working with the country’s leaders to establish a new approach to defeat the terrorist forces under the Trump Administration.