Make it Monday: Creating a beautiful, delicious charcuterie board

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The charcuterie board is as much a piece of art as it is an appetizer or even meal. Charcuterie is the branch of cooking devoted to cured meats which has turned in to something much more.

“It’s the idea of celebrating around the table,” said Julie Dietrich. “It’s bringing in the artisanal aspects of European villages and now it’s very popular here.”

Dietrich is one of the four owners of the Market at Coastal Fog in Greenville. She says while charcuterie looks elaborate, it’s actually an easy concept.

“We eat with our eyes first. So if you walk in and you see something like this, it’s something you automatically you want and you’re going to enjoy,” said Dietrich.

Start with the meat, add the cheese, and then decorate with fruit, bread, nuts, greens, mustards and jams.

Preparation for charcuterie boards is easy to do the day before so you waste no time getting ready for your dinner party or date night.

“Just use your jelly roll pan at home. Cut everything up and portion it, wrap it, then you can come home from work and throw it on the board and be ready,” said Dietrich.

She recommends serving the charcuterie board with a French baguette and bottle of wine.

