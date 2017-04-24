Main entrance to CarolinaEast Medical Center reopens

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The main entrance to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is reopening after being closed for eight months to allow for completion of a new public concourse across the front of the hospital.

The first floor of the new three-story tower built to the right of the current main entrance is complete with a new chapel, coffee shop and gift shop. The remaining floors will house a new post-surgical care area and an expanded clinical laboratory, set to be complete in the following weeks.

Although the main entrance portion of the concourse and tower will be accessible, the hospital said in a news release the expansion is an ongoing process. The existing laboratory area will be renovated to accommodate an emergency department expansion the hospital said is much needed.

The currently closed portion of the parking lot in front of the hospital will reopen but the opposite side will close in order to level the grade and reconfigure parking.

The entire expansion and renovation is anticipated to be complete by the close of 2018. Construction of the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center being built simultaneously on the opposite side of the 350-bed medical center campus is also set for a 2018 completion.