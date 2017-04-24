Kruczynski and Yorgen sweep AAC Player of the Week Honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – East Carolina seniors Evan Kruczynski and Charlie Yorgen have been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher and Hitter-of-the-Week according to an announcement by the league office Monday. It is the first career weekly awards for both players and the first for the Pirates in 2017.

Making just his second start in conference play (fifth of the season), Kruczynski picked up his first win of the year at Cincinnati tossing eight scoreless frames and allowing one hit. The lefty gave up the lone single with two-outs in the first inning and then retired the final 22 batters he faced helping ECU to a 6-0 victory. Over the next seven frames, he induced 14 ground ball outs and struck out five to go along with the 22-consecutive retired hitters. In all, he set down 24 of 25 batters faced, had 15 ground ball and six strikeouts.

Yorgen paced the Pirates offensively batting an impressive .684 (13-for-19) with a home run, five RBI and five runs scored. He tallied multiple hits in all four of ECU’s games that produced a 3-1 record and a road series win at Cincinnati. Against instate foe UNC Wilmington, he collected a career-best five hits (5-for-5) and walked once to reach base six times. Yorgen also registered a pair of multi-RBI games and scored a pair of runs in both wins against the Bearcats. On the week he slugged 1.000 and have a .700 on-base percentage to lead the club

The Pirates (22-19, 2-10 AAC) will return to action on Wednesday, April 26 when they play host to instate foe NC State for a midweek matchup. First pitch is slated for 7:06 p.m. (ET) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium and will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.