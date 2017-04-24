Hughes to transfer from ECU

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – East Carolina freshman guard Elijah Hughes announced that he plans to transfer via his Twitter account.

The tweet went out around 4:45 p.m. on Monday and contained a screen shot of a message that read:

“I would like to thank the East Carolina coaches and basketball staff for giving me the opportunity. I would also like to thank my teammates, professors, fans, and the university for making my freshman year unforgettable. However, with much thought and consideration I have decided to transfer from East Carolina University. I am looking forward to my journey but could not leave without thanking ECU and Greenville, NC. I am very grateful for the lessons I can take away from my experience here. Thank you again.”

At the beginning of last year Hughes was sidelined with an injury before coming back to average 7.8 points per game.

Hughes becomes the second Pirate player to transfer in the month of April, joining Deng Riak who made his announcement on April 3. The loss of both Hughes and Riak mean that the Pirates have just one returning player over 6-foot-6 on the roster next season (Jabari Craig).