Grimesland man charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grimesland man and Greenville woman are facing charges after a weekend dispute.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of 41-year-old Franklin Leach on Saturday. When they got there, they met up with Leach who was intoxicated.

A subsequent investigation found that Leach, allegedly, had inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old female relative. It also showed that 44-year-old Andrea Tabacco, who is also a family member, provided alcohol to the same teen.

Leach was charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child and placed under a $20,000 bond. Tabacco was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and placed under a $1,000 bond.

 

