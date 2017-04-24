Greenville’s 10th Street Connector & Bridge named in honor of local doctors

By Published:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville’s City Council approved the naming of both the 10th Street Connector and the new 10th Street Connector Bridge during it’s Monday night meeting.

Council Members McLean Godley and Rose Glover added the request to the agenda for discussion and the resolution was unanimously approved to name the 10th Street Connector in honor of Dr. Leo W. Jenkins and for naming the new 10th Street Connector Bridge in honor of Dr. Andrew A. Best.

The resolution explains how both doctors were pioneering figures in shaping North Carolina higher education during the 20th century. It goes on to state how both Dr. Jenkins and Dr. Best took crucial strides towards opening a thriving medical school at East Carolina University. According to the resolution, it is fitting that a major transportation corridor and the crucial components of a major transportation corridor bear the names of Dr. Leo W. Jenkins and Dr. Andrew A. Best.

The City of Greenville will now submit their application for the name submissions to the North Carolina DOT.

