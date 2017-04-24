Greenville City Council moves forward with Evans Street construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville City Council met Monday evening to discuss new developments in the Evans Street widening project.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation proposed a new plan for parts of the road that affects thousands of people daily.

Bill Cincannon works for the Department of Transportation and said. “We have to figure out the best way we can do this. We have to give them something the people who live there like and people traveling through there can utilize effectively.”

The NCDOT focused their presentation on two major points of the Evans Street construction; the intersections at Fire Tower Road and Greenville Boulevard.

Cincannon said, “We want to go out there and meet with people let them know what exactly the impacts will be stack it out talk to them and move ahead with whatever measures we can take to mitigate the impacts.”

Residents along Evans Street had previously expressed concerns over a privacy wall that would be removed.

“We want to go in ahead of the construction and establishing a green space and placing a barrier fence so the people who live there won’t have to sit there and look at a construction site the whole time,” said Cincannon.

They plan on widening the road to four lanes with room for two bike lanes.

“I would rather have an 11 foot lane and a 2 foot paved shoulder than a 12 foot lane and a 1 foot paved shoulder because I think people focus more,” said Cincannon.

The plan would also create a triple-left intersection at Greenville Boulevard that would be the first of its kind in the city.

DOT officials say triple-lefts allow for a better flow of traffic and a lower risk of right-of-way accidents.

City Council members say they found solutions in this proposal.

Member McLean Godley said, “Regardless of which side you stood on this issue we’ve all had our say and for a change, despite what public opinion does say, the government has listened.”

City Council adopted “Alternative D” unanimously.

Although there is no official start date, the 35 million dollar project is set to be complete February 2021.