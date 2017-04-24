Forecast: “First Alert Weather Day” in effect for heavy rain and strong storms

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect today and tonight. A strong weather system could bring heavy downpours, minor to moderate river flooding and strong to severe storms with damaging winds today. Details:

THIS MORNING: Showers this morning with a thunderstorm or two will greet you out the door. There are some areas of fog that you may drive into. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast with breezy northeasterly winds of 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: As a low pressure system moves along the coast, heavy rainfall is expected. The rain will begin early Monday morning and extend into the late afternoon to early evening hours of Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to be between 2 to 5 inches with some areas possibly seeing more, especially along I-95 and highway 40 and points to the west. Flash flooding is possible as well as minor to moderate river flooding for the middle to end of the week. Winds will be between 25-35 mph with gusts in the 40s. The highest winds will be along the coast. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out as well. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated quick spin-up tornado are the primary threats with any storms.

LATE WEEK: As this system exits, we will have a return to summer-like weather with sunshine, warm temperatures near 90 degrees and breezy.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 58 ° F precip: 60% 59 ° F precip: 60% 61 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 70% 67 ° F precip: 70% 69 ° F precip: 80% 71 ° F precip: 80% 71 ° F precip: 90% 71 ° F precip: 90% 70 ° F precip: 80% 69 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 70% 65 ° F precip: 90% 64 ° F precip: 90% 64 ° F precip: 90% 63 ° F precip: 80% 63 ° F precip: 80% 63 ° F precip: 90% 62 ° F precip: 90% 61 ° F precip: 90% 61 ° F precip: 70% 61 ° F precip: 60% 61 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 60% 72 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 90% 71 ° F precip: 60% 68 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 30% 63 ° F precip: 50% 63 ° F precip: 60% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast