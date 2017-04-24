ECU hosts 22nd Annual Bill Dooley Awards Dinner

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Former East Carolina punter Worth Gregory has been named a recipient of the University Scholar-Athlete Award by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame. The honor will formally be announced during the Bill Dooley Chapter of North Carolina 22nd Annual Awards Dinner held Monday evening at Harvey Hall on the ECU campus.

Gregory, who also earned membership into the 2017 NFF Hampshire Honor Society earlier this month, was a three-time Ray Guy Award Watch List selection. He recorded a 43.0 punting average during his 37-game Pirate career, which ranks as the fourth-highest in school history. He established a new single-season standard as a junior by planting 32 punts inside the 20-yard line and was named East Carolina’s special teams MVP during his final two years of action.

Additionally, he stood among the American Athletic Conference’s top punters by earning all-league honors as a senior after ranking third with a 42.3 average. As a junior in 2015, Gregory owned the AAC’s longest boot with a 73-yarder against USF, and during his sophomore campaign, turned in an average of 43.6 to finish second among all conference punters.

An Honor Roll and Dean’s List performer in the classroom with a cumulative grade point average of 3.218, Gregory graduated from ECU in May, 2016 with a degree in business administration.

Past East Carolina winners of the NFF University Scholar-Athlete Award include Matt Milner (2011), Mike Barbour (2012), Leonard Paulk (2013), Damon Magazu (2014), Warren Harvey (2015) and J.T. Boyd (2016).

Other 2017 University Scholar-Athletes for the Bill Dooley Triangle East Chapter of North Carolina are DeVon Edwards and A.J. Wolf of Duke, Joseph Mangill of North Carolina, Nathaniel Tilque of NC Central and Garrett Bradbury of NC State.