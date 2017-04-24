Detectives investigating Dudley man’s murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Detectives in Wayne County are investigating the murder of a Dudley man.

It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on Arrowhead Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the home of 35-year-old David Demarlo Thompson on a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found Thompson lying in the backyard suffering from gunshot wounds. He died in transport to the local hospital.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480 or Wayne County Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.