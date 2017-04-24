Detectives investigating Dudley man’s murder

WNCT Staff Published:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Detectives in Wayne County are investigating the murder of a Dudley man.

It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. on Arrowhead Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the home of 35-year-old David Demarlo Thompson on a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found Thompson lying in the backyard suffering from gunshot wounds. He died in transport to the local hospital.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480 or Wayne County Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s