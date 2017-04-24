Decision on Greenville summer league baseball team could be made Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville City Council could decide whether to host a summer league baseball team during their Monday night meeting.

The council will hear from the Coastal Plain League’s Commissioner about bringing a summer league team to Greenville. They would join other cities in the East with a team like Morehead City and Wilson.

The issue is where to put the team.

The league has said they would be fine with a temporary field, like Pitt Community College’s facility, for a few years, but ultimately want a permanent home.

Greenville leaders are mulling over whether to spend about $15 million to build a new facility to hold the team, or make upgrades to current facilities like the Guy Smith ballpark.

P.J. Connelly is supportive of bringing the team here because it could have a great economic impact.

“You’ve got 1,500 potential people that are going to be spending money in your community, coming here having a good time,” he said. “You know college kids leave during the summer time, so this will bring more people into our community.”

Monday’s council meeting begins at 6 p.m.