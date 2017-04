WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wilson Police say a 23-year-old man shot and killed Ingrid Powell, 24, Saturday evening. Investigators were called to Carolina Street around 9 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Officers attempted to provide lifesaving aid but Powell died due to a gunshot wound.

Police arrested Jacobia Moore, 23, that evening. He is charged with first degree murder and is in jail without bond. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.