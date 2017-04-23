Three shootings in less than 12 hours in Kinston

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Police are investigating three shootings in twelve hours in the city. Investigators say the first happened Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. on Green Mead Drive. A car driving on the road was hit twice by bullets.

Then, two hours later, police were called to another shooting incident on Pollock Street. A home there was shot at. People were home at the time but no one was injured.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Kinston Police were called to Viking Drive after another vehicle was hit by bullets. Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Kinston Public Safety.

