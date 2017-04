WINTERVILLE- Pitt Community College rolled to a 15-5 win over Lenoir Community College to complete the 3-game sweep this weekend.

The Bulldogs outscored the Lancers 29-1 in a doubleheader sweep on Saturday. In all, Pitt outscored LCC 44-6 in the three games.

Pitt improves to 31-7 on the season with the sweep.